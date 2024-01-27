The New York Knicks are scorching the NBA.

Coming off a 38-point blowout of the NBA champion Denver Nuggets on Thursday, the Knicks stand at 11-2 with O.G. Anunoby in the lineup and sport the league’s best record in calendar year 2024.

After acquiring Anunoby, are the Knicks true contenders for the NBA title? Should they go for it right now?

Who could they get before the Feb. 8 trade deadline? Can they make significant trades now and still chase a superstar in the offseason?

To answer these questions,

— one of the very best NBA analysts around and a lifelong Knicks fan — joined me for this dialogue.

Check out

for more of Jared’s work, including the kind of expert breakdowns he’s done previously for ESPN, Grantland, and FiveThirtyEight.

Here’s how Jared and I think the Knicks should approach the trade deadline, including the players they should target: