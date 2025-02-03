The Luka Dončić Trade — My Perspective as an Ex-Mavericks Analytics Staffer Who Spent Two Years Pushing to Trade Him
Eight insights into the Luka-to-Lakers deal, plus a theory about what went wrong and a look into the future
When the Dallas Mavericks hired me as senior basketball analyst in March 2019, Luka Dončić was already becoming a superstar. Barely 20 years old, he was about to start a streak of five straight seasons as an MVP candidate and All-NBA first-team selection.
I spent two of my three years in Dallas pushing to trade Dončić. And I'll explain why.
Does that mean I think trading Luka to the Los Angeles Lakers for a package built around Anthony Davis was a wise move? No, I hate it as much as any Mavericks fan.
But I have some insights on what led the Mavericks down the path of even thinking about trading Dončić.