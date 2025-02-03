When the Dallas Mavericks hired me as senior basketball analyst in March 2019, Luka Dončić was already becoming a superstar. Barely 20 years old, he was about to start a streak of five straight seasons as an MVP candidate and All-NBA first-team selection.

I spent two of my three years in Dallas pushing to trade Dončić. And I'll explain why.

Does that mean I think trading Luka to the Los Angeles Lakers for a package built around Anthony Davis was a wise move? No, I hate it as much as any Mavericks fan.

But I have some insights on what led the Mavericks down the path of even thinking about trading Dončić.

Lakers fans: Get ready to see a lot more of this guy. (Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Why I tried and failed to get Dallas to trade Dončić