The Mavs’ future hinges on what they do about Anthony Davis, Kyrie Irving, and Cooper Flagg. (Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)



The man responsible for the Luka Dončić trade has been fired. But that doesn’t return Luka to the franchise. And Dallas Mavericks fans are still heartbroken.

The first order of business for ownership is to find a new general manager — who will have his hands full trying to remedy the situation.

Here is how it looks from here, and the steps the next GM needs to take.

Disclosure: I worked for the Mavs from 2019 to 2022, in the analytics department.