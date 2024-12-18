The 2024 draft class was bemoaned as one of the weakest in recent history — a void in top talent between Victor Wembanyama in 2023 and an exciting 2025 class headlined by Cooper Flagg.

That meant, naturally, the top of the 2024 draft featured some non-elite talent. And yes, some of those players are now struggling, mightily. We’ll get to them in an upcoming article.

Today we're looking at nine of the rookies with the most positive impact, especially relative to draft position.