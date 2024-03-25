Lakers teammates Anthony Davis and D’Angelo Russell are members are the inaugural All-Fluff Team, as are Mavericks star Luka Dončić and Hawks star Trae Young, who were traded for each other in 2018. (Harry How/Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Today I’m introducing a new metric — one that captures the gap between how much a player appears to contribute and how much he actually contributes to winning NBA games.

This column by Jeremias Engelmann — creator of RPM (Real Plus-Minus) and former analyst for the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns — is part of our series on making NBA analytics easy.

It’s the All-Fluff Team — the Empty Calories All-Stars.

Here is a quick Q and A to introduce this metric, followed by the 10 players I’ve selected for this year’s All-Fluff First Team and Second Team: