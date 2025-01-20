Cade Cunningham, a potential first-time All-Star, is the favorite to win the NBA Most Improved Player award. (Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Last season, the Detroit Pistons lost 27 games in a row and finished with 14 wins. It was their fifth straight season of 23 wins or fewer.

This season, they are on track to go to the NBA play-in tournament — and beyond.

Let’s answer a few key questions about what’s happening in Motor City, whether the Pistons will be a playoff team, and what trade-deadline moves might boost their contender status: