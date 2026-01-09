Paolo Banchero: Problem or part of the solution in Orlando? (David Jensen/Getty Images)



Why Paolo Banchero is falling short in both advanced stats and the eye test

The bullish case for Paolo

Why the Magic are in a tough spot and what they should do

What a Paolo-Giannis trade would look like

RW: Paolo was the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA draft and the nearly unanimous choice for Rookie of the Year. He was an All-Star the next season.

Yet, every season of his four-year career, the Orlando Magic have been better when he’s not on the floor — usually much better.

This has made him the NBA’s new avatar for “eye test vs. advanced stats,” following in the footsteps of Carmelo Anthony.

But now, the narrative and metrics are starting to converge, and it’s suddenly a big topic: Would the Magic be better off without Paolo?