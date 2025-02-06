The REAL Reasons Luka Got Traded — Let's Evaluate These 67 Theories
Nico’s a genius, Nico's an idiot, Mark Cuban's computer, the Kobe connection, LeBron gets his man, and all the explanations we're hearing
Anthony Edwards said it best:
There's a lot more diggin' somebody’s gotta do to find out why he got traded. 'Cause you don't just trade him at 25.
That’s what we’re here for — to figure out the real reasons Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison traded Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Here are 67 theories, ranging from pretty crazy to pretty likely.