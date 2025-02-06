LeBron and Luka, together in Lakerland. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Anthony Edwards said it best:

There's a lot more diggin' somebody’s gotta do to find out why he got traded. 'Cause you don't just trade him at 25.

That’s what we’re here for — to figure out the real reasons Dallas Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison traded Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Here are 67 theories, ranging from pretty crazy to pretty likely.