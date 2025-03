The presumptive MVP and a destructive defensive ace are just two of OKC’s many success stories. (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)



The Thunder have the NBA's best scoring margin of all time, winning their average game by 12.9 points.

But unlike the 2016-17 Curry-KD Warriors or LeBron and the Heatles, OKC is no superteam.

How did the Thunder do it β€” without any superstars forcing their way to the 405? Let’s use advanced stats to solve this mystery.