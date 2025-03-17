The Suns, built to compete for championships, are struggling just to qualify for the play-in. (Chris Coduto/Getty Images)



Among the four extremely disappointing teams this season — Philadelphia, New Orleans, Dallas, and Phoenix — the Suns have the questionable honor of also sporting the highest payroll in the entire league. And for the most part, they can't blame their season on injuries.

In fact, when you look at the Suns' roster as well as their trade assets, contracts, and draft-pick situation, one thing becomes clear: This is one of the bleakest futures in NBA history.

Is there any way out? How did they even get here?

Here are my thoughts on their most massive mistakes and the potential solutions ahead: