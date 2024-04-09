L to R: LeBron James; Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown; James WIseman. (Patrick Smith/Adam Glanzman/Luke Hales/Getty Images) Inset: Mario Kart (Hitoshi Yamada/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

An NBA basketball game is not just a series of random, disconnected events.

Instead, players and teams are influenced by the game itself. The score matters, as does the clock.

This is the rubber band effect — one of the most important factors shaping NBA games — and here’s how it works.