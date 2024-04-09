This Psychological Effect Shapes Almost Every NBA Game
How LeBron, the Celtics, James Wiseman, and Mario Kart explain NBA basketball
An NBA basketball game is not just a series of random, disconnected events.
Instead, players and teams are influenced by the game itself. The score matters, as does the clock.
This is the rubber band effect — one of the most important factors shaping NBA games — and here’s how it works.
This column by Jeremias Engelmann — creator of RPM (Real Plus-Minus) and former analyst for the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns — is part of our series on making NBA analytics easy.