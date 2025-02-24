Jeremiah Fears is one of the most elusive ball-handlers in recent years. (Matt Kelley/Getty Images)

Here are my pros and cons — based on stats and film study — for four players with a lottery grade on some NBA draft boards:

Jeremiah Fears

What if I told you this draft had a point guard whose handle will instantly be top five in the NBA?

For fans of elite ball-handlers like Kyrie Irving, Rafer Alston, and Allen Iverson, this is exciting news.

Fears, a point guard at Oklahoma who won’t turn 19 until October, also possesses creative finishing skills around the basket. And he's quick, though he doesn't quite have the first step of, say, Stephon Marbury in his heyday:



But Fears is a player whose highlight tape paints far too rosy a picture.