Kon Knueppel, Cooper Flagg, and Tyrese Proctor (Lance King/Getty Images)



He's the best prospect since Player X is something you probably have heard about Cooper Flagg. And many observers see two other Duke freshmen, Kon Knueppel and Khaman Maluach, as lottery picks.

(I strongly disagree on one of these guys, as I’ll explain.)

Flagg, in particular, is recording ridiculous stats for a player his age. But when you watch the tape closely, there are several things to worry about with all three players — things that often don't improve with age.

Plus, Duke has a sleeper prospect I want to highlight here.