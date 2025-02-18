What Cooper Flagg Is and Is NOT — An Ex-NBA Analytics Staffer Takes a Close Look at Duke’s Top Draft Prospects
Let's evaluate Cooper Flagg, Kon Knueppel, Khaman Maluach and Tyrese Proctor via stats and game tape
He's the best prospect since Player X is something you probably have heard about Cooper Flagg. And many observers see two other Duke freshmen, Kon Knueppel and Khaman Maluach, as lottery picks.
(I strongly disagree on one of these guys, as I’ll explain.)
Flagg, in particular, is recording ridiculous stats for a player his age. But when you watch the tape closely, there are several things to worry about with all three players — things that often don't improve with age.
Plus, Duke has a sleeper prospect I want to highlight here.