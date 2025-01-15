Is SGA moving past the Joker in the MVP race? (Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

The MVP chase is down to two: Denver's Nikola Jokić and Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tower above the field. And they are giving us a race for the ages.

Choosing between them will be incredibly hard for voters. Jokić and SGA are so close at midseason that it’s a good time to shine a light through the statistical fog.

So what are advanced stats telling us about this historically great MVP race?