When LeBron & Giannis Hit the Trade Market, These Teams Should Be First in Line
Projecting the future for two superstars who care too much about NBA titles and their legacies to waste another season — and the best trade destinations
For the third time in five years, the Milwaukee Bucks have made a massive all-in move to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo happy — and this time, I don’t think it will work.
Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakers’ relationship with LeBron James appears to be hitting the rocks, which has led to rampant speculation that the 40-year-old superstar is looking for a way out of Lakerland.
Here is how I see each franchise’s challenging situation and why I think it’s inevitable that Giannis and LeBron will be available via trade sooner rather than later.
Plus, I’ll provide the trade destinations for each that make the most sense.