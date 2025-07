Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James each have multiple MVP trophies โ€” and thatโ€™s not all they have in common. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

For the third time in five years, the Milwaukee Bucks have made a massive all-in move to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo happy โ€” and this time, I donโ€™t think it will work.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Lakersโ€™ relationship with LeBron James appears to be hitting the rocks, which has led to rampant speculation that the 40-year-old superstar is looking for a way out of Lakerland.

Here is how I see each franchiseโ€™s challenging situation and why I think itโ€™s inevitable that Giannis and LeBron will be available via trade sooner rather than later.

Plus, Iโ€™ll provide the trade destinations for each that make the most sense.