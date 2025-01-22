Our picks feature both perennial All-Stars and young players whose time has come. (Eakin Howard/Tim Warner/David Berding/Getty Images)

Today, it's the West's turn, as we answer the question: What if a player’s impact mattered more than counting stats when selecting All-Stars?

We'll use my own metric, xRAPM, to determine who should be an All-Star — xRAPM carefully weighs lineup data, NBA.com's advanced stats, and box-score stats to estimate the impact that each player has on winning and losing.

Because the All-Star Game is more about offense than defense (footnote: Based on my research of the composition of All-Star teams from 2010 to 2024), I created a modified xRAPM for this column (and the last one) that reflects that tendency: Offensive xRAPM is weighed twice as heavily as Defensive xRAPM to determine these Analytics All-Stars.

Starters

Luka Dončić

Rank in modified xRAPM: 3 (among Western Conference players)

Dončić is the best point guard — and the third-best player overall — on the planet, and he should return from his left calf injury by the Feb. 16 All-Star Game.