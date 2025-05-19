Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)



The Boston Celtics just experienced a heart-wrenching end to their season.

Before the playoffs started, they were favored to win the East again — and they would've been the vastly more experienced team vs. their West opponent (other than the unlikely Warriors) in the NBA Finals.

Now Boston is out and has lost its best player to one of the worst possible injuries.

Jayson Tatum’s ruptured right Achilles tendon and the team’s early exit mean that it’s time for some very hard questions:

If the Celtics just run it back, will they be title contenders in 2026?

In its current form, is the roster worth $500 million in salary and taxes?

What trades would reduce their salary and tax obligations?

Should they trade Jaylen Brown?

Here are my recommendations: