The Oklahoma City Thunder have one of the best defenses of all time.

They force tough shots and generate lots of turnovers, leading the NBA in both categories.

While some credit goes to the coaching staff — as I covered previously — one player in particular has pushed the Thunder into elite territory defensively: Alex Caruso.

Exactly how big is Caruso’s impact? Does it match the impact of the Basketball Hall of Famers who were recognized for their defense?

Let's see what the stats say, but first, let's recount Caruso's incredible story.