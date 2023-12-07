🏀 5x5 | Royce Webb

🏀 5x5 | Royce Webb

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Kal Rucker's avatar
Kal Rucker
Dec 7, 2023

Well researched, well written, and entertaining as hell. Good take! Good finish!

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1 reply by Royce Webb
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Kal Rucker
Dec 10, 2023

Hey, Royce! I loved “ran out of talent” so much I featured it as the Story of the Week in my little newsletter: https://cornysports.substack.com/p/be-thankful-for-your-health

Thanks, brother!

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