The Jaylen Brown Trade — The Celtics Bet on Analytics, while the Sixers Bet on Old-School Basketball
Why the consensus might be wrong
Jaylen Brown has finally been dealt — he’s going to the 76ers in exchange for 36-year-old Paul George and draft picks.
Did the Celtics gift the Sixers an NBA Finals trip, as Kendrick Perkins suggested on ESPN?
I have been critical of Brown’s performance and his contract:
On the other hand, the 76ers gave up less than the reported asking price of four first-round picks, and moved George’s giant salary.
Given the lower-than-expected price, is Perk right? Did the Sixers win this trade? Did the Celtics blow it?
I say no.
Here’s why.