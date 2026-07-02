Jaylen Brown and Paul George, from Game 5, April 28, 2026. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)



Jaylen Brown has finally been dealt — he’s going to the 76ers in exchange for 36-year-old Paul George and draft picks.

Did the Celtics gift the Sixers an NBA Finals trip, as Kendrick Perkins suggested on ESPN?

I have been critical of Brown’s performance and his contract:

On the other hand, the 76ers gave up less than the reported asking price of four first-round picks, and moved George’s giant salary.

Given the lower-than-expected price, is Perk right? Did the Sixers win this trade? Did the Celtics blow it?

I say no.

Here’s why.