

Who’s the best player of the past 30 years?

Ask people, and the name you’ll hear most often is LeBron, followed by — in no particular order — Shaq, Kobe, Duncan, Curry, and Jokić.

All of these players have won multiple NBA titles and/or MVP awards. That’s generally how we distinguish the greatest players.

But another superstar belongs on the list. In fact, he might be recognized as the GOAT of this era if the chips had fallen a bit differently.

Enter Kevin Garnett.