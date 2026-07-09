Jeremias Engelmann’s essay “Why the Celtics actually won the Jaylen Brown trade“ ran at the Boston Globe this week and led the site’s most-read list all day Wednesday. (Read it here — subscription required. The 5x5 original is here.)

The piece stacks up numbers like these: In Brown's last four seasons in Boston, the Celtics went 47-10 (.825) without him — the equivalent of a 68-win team.

That’s what we do: careful, data-driven work that follows the evidence, even when it leads somewhere unpopular.

Jeremias’ analytics work lives here on 5x5, for paid subscribers — upgrade to get it all, at a special low rate of $30 for the first year.

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