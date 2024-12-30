Jimmy Carter, the 39th President of the United States, was known for his love for running, fishing, and baseball. But Carter, who died Sunday at age 100, also had plenty of brushes with basketball, a sport born less than 33 years before he was.

Here’s a quick jaunt through the ways this peanut farmer from Plains, Georgia — often hailed as the greatest ex-president — found his life touched by basketball: as a high school forward, the most powerful person in the world, and a playful participant on an NBA kiss cam.

Thank you for reading 🏀 5x5. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Early Days in Georgia

Carter as a high school junior, wearing No. 10. (Corbis via Getty Images)

In 1978, Sports Illustrated wrote up the president’s past athletic exploits a couple of times — Carter had been inaugurated the year before — focusing on his career as a cross-country runner at the Naval Academy.

One article noted that while Carter’s tiny high school in Plains — “a basketball town” — didn’t have a track or cross-country team, the future president and teammate Billy Wise would practice basketball on an outdoor dirt court and then run 2½ miles home.

From Sports Illustrated:

(Above) From “His Coach and Teammates Remember the Runner Who Went All the Way,” by Richard Rogin, Sports Illustrated , Oct. 23, 1978.

(Above) From “It’s Jimmy, the No. 1 Jogger,” by Bruce Newman, Sports Illustrated , Dec. 18, 1978.

In 1941, Carter attended Georgia Southwestern College in nearby Americus, Georgia, and played intramural basketball before transferring the following year to Georgia Tech in Atlanta and then the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, where he was a cross-country runner.

Subscribe to 🏀 5x5 | Royce Webb

The President and the Champs

In 1978, the Washington Bullets did something almost unprecedented for NBA champions — they visited the White House.

The Bullets also set a speed record that might never be broken, flying home from Seattle and showing up at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue less than 48 hours after defeating the SuperSonics in Game 7 of the NBA Finals.

Among those shown above (and in the two photos below): Joe Pace (far left), Mitch Kupchak (obscured by Pace), assistant coach Bernie Bickerstaff (left, in leisure suit; obscured by NBA commissioner Lawrence O’Brien , who was previously an aide to Presidents John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson), Kevin Grevey (taller player; obscured by O’Brien), head coach Dick Motta (obscured by O’Brien; presenting ball to President Jimmy Carter ), Larry Wright (in leisure suit; behind Carter), Greg Ballard (near candelabra), Bullets co-owners Abe Pollin (suit and tie) and Irene Pollin (right), and Tiny , the Bullets’ canine mascot (far right; in Bullets’ garb). Also pictured: George Washington , in Gilbert Stuart’s Lansdowne Portrait. (Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)

For a brief video recap of the Bullets’ White House visit, click here . (Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)

President Carter decided to take his ball and go home, which in his case was upstairs. (Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)

Share

Game 7

Carter interviewed by Hawks broadcaster Skip Caray, son of Harry Caray. ( Jimmy Carter Presidential Library ).

On April 29, 1979, Carter traveled via Marine One — the presidential helicopter — and his motorcade to the Capital Centre in Landover, Maryland, for Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals between his hometown teams: Atlanta and Washington.

The Bullets beat the Hawks 100-94 on their way to an NBA Finals rematch, which they lost in five games to the Seattle SuperSonics.

The White House diarist, perhaps not a sports fan, misspelled the names of Brent Musburger, Skip Caray, Harmon Wages, and the Capital Centre. More complete details found here .

Carter attended Game 7 as guests of Bullets co-owners (L) Irene and (R) Abe Pollin. (John Iacono/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

After the game, Carter’s daughter, Amy, got acquainted with Tiny, the Bullets’ mascot. For more on the team’s mascots, see this Washington Post story . (Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)

The Carters and the Globetrotters

Frederick "Curly" Neal greeted Chinese Vice Premier Deng Xiaoping as President Jimmy Carter looked on.

On a March 1980 visit to the White House, Curly Neal taught a favorite trick to First Lady Rosalynn Carter — also a former high school basketball player, as you can see in this brief video or at 16:16 of this video . (Wally McNamee/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images)

Jimmy the Sports Fan

Carter was seen frequently at Atlanta Braves games, as here with Atlanta Hawks All-Star-to-be Joe Johnson in 2006.

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter attended a number of Hawks games together. In this Feb. 14, 2019, photo from the team’s social media account, Hawks owner Tony Ressler presented a personalized jersey to the 39th president.

Vince Carter wore No. 15 with the Hawks, in case you were wondering.

Jimmy and Rosalynn also made a cameo on the kiss cam — as you can see below — and not for the first time.

Here is their Valentine’s Day 2019 smooch at the Hawks game, as they celebrated what would ultimately be a 77-year marriage — they were married in 1946, and Rosalynn died in 2023 — making them the longest-married couple in presidential history.