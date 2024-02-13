Magic Johnson in Levallois Perret, France, Sept. 21, 1994, at a press conference for his world tour. (Jean-Pierre REY/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)



Before the Oklahoma City Thunder, we had the Quad City Thunder.

Before Magic Johnson was a Lakers coach, sixth man, or executive, he was the ringmaster of Magic Johnson’s All-Stars, who barnstormed the U.S. and the world after his first retirement — the one he announced on Nov. 7, 1991, upon being informed he had tested HIV-positive.

That announcement was a stunner. Yes, I remember exactly where I was when the news came over the radio — at the wheel of my Corolla, driving home from a class at the University of Iowa. Like everyone else, I figured that Magic’s days were numbered. I was sure I would never get to see him play in person.

Yet there we were — my wife and I, along with our good friend Eric Neel — watching Magic play. We had driven from Iowa City to the Quad Cities for an exhibition game: Magic’s All-Stars vs. the Thunder, a CBA team.

It was 30 years ago this month.

And Magic is still very much with us. It’s fantastic I can say that. It’s fantastic it’s an ordinary fact. None of that seemed possible at the time.

In 2001, Eric, now a longtime editor and writer at ESPN, shared his memories of the night, which you can see below.

First, enjoy the evening’s black-and-white program:

Seven years later, here is how Eric remembered the night:

Magic Johnson and former Lakers running mate Mike McGee teamed up vs. the Norwegian All-Stars at the Oslo Spectrum in Oslo, Norway, Sept. 12, 1994, on a later leg of the Magic tour. (Phil Cole/Allsport)

