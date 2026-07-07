Marcus Smart, Neemias Queta, and Jose Alvarado (Kenneth Richmond/Jaiden Tripi/Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)



With NBA superstar salaries soaring above $50 million and even $60 million per season, getting good value is more important than ever. (That’s one reason the Celtics traded Jaylen Brown.)

So I want to highlight eight teams — including contenders — that did amazing work this offseason acquiring players who can make a real difference at a great price.

Here are the 13 deals I’ve loved most: