Whatโ€™s the ideal landing spot for top prospects like Cooper Flagg and Khaman Maluach? (Lance King/Getty Images)

Cooper Flagg should not be a Dallas Maverick. And Dylan Harper probably shouldnโ€™t go to San Antonio.

Thatโ€™s if weโ€™re being honest about the best fit for the top two players in the 2025 NBA draft.

So, in a perfect NBA, where would Flagg, Harper, and the other lottery picks go?

Here are the NBA teams that I think would provide the best landing spot for each of the top 14 prospects: