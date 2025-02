Nico Harrison and Luka DončiΔ‡ (Sam Hodde/Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

As I mentioned in my column assessing the Luka DončiΔ‡ trade, I was a senior basketball analyst for the Dallas Mavericks from 2019 to 2022.

When you work for an NBA team and see β€” up close β€” the thousands of interactions that make up the relationship between a superstar and the franchise, you quickly realize NBA stars are larger than life.