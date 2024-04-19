Introducing the NBA’s first All-Fiber team. (Matthew Stockman/Maddie Malhotra/Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

Recently I introduced a new metric — one that captures the gap between how much a player appears to contribute and how much he actually contributes to winning NBA games.

This column by Jeremias Engelmann — creator of RPM (Real Plus-Minus) and former analyst for the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns — is part of our series on making NBA analytics easy.

It’s the All-Fiber Team.

Here is a quick Q and A to introduce this metric, followed by the 10 players I’ve selected for this year’s All-Fiber First Team and Second Team: