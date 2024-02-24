LeBron James sets a new record for career points with every basket. Not this time! (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Friday night, Victor Wembanyama scored 27 points, pulled down 10 rebounds, and added 8 assists, 5 steals, and 5 blocks vs. the Lakers.

That, my friends, is a 5x5.

By stuffing the box score with 5 or more in each of the five main categories, Wemby posted the NBA’s first 5x5 in five years.

On January 23, exactly one month before Wemby’s feat, I asked the following question in an article:

(To see that piece, click on Read full story →)

So Far, So Good

I added a pair of polls at the end of that January 23 piece.

Here are the results of those polls:

Well done!

You guys projected Wemby — or someone — to catch Olajuwon. Vic’s off to a heck of a start in that potential chasedown.

Share

Five 5x5 Facts

A few quick things before we get to today’s polls:

🏀 Victor’s Spurs lost to the Lakers, 123-118, a fact he lamented after the game.

🏀 The night before, in a five-point loss to the Kings, Wembanyama came one assist short of his first 5x5 with a 19-13-4-5-5 game.

🏀 He’s the first player to post a 5x5 since Jusuf Nurkić on January 1, 2019 …

🏀 … and the first rookie since Jamaal Tinsley on November 16, 2001.

🏀 San Antonio’s next game is on the 25th. Wemby made his NBA debut on the 25th of October. The Spurs have 25 games remaining this season. 5x5 = 25. #numerology

New Polls: Rock The Vote