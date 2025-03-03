Today, with only six weeks remaining in the NBA’s regular season, let’s answer a few key questions about the 15 potential lottery teams:

🏀 How likely is each team to get the No. 1 pick, aka Cooper Flagg?

🏀 Which trades will impact the lottery most?

🏀 Which games should your team avoid winning?

🏀 Who are the top prospects most likely to be available for each lottery team?

We simulated the remainder of the season and the NBA lottery 100,000 times to arrive at the following lottery odds and projections: