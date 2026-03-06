Hugo González contests Luka Dončić. (Luiza Moraes/Getty Images)



If we were guessing the NBA players with the best net rating this season, we’d probably point toward Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokić.

But the top two are actually OKC guard Ajay Mitchell and a rookie — Boston Celtics wing Hugo González, the 28th pick in the draft.

What’s more, in the past three decades, only eight players have posted a better net rating than González.

Is González anywhere close to this good? Or is he just getting lucky?

Let’s go to the tape and figure out how González is doing it.