De’Aaron Fox, Victor Wembanyama, and Zach LaVine. (Thearon W. Henderson/FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Soobum Im/Getty Images)

Here’s my breakdown of the weekend’s second blockbuster, with the Spurs acquiring De’Aaron Fox in a three-team trade with the Kings and the Bulls.

For my take on the shocking trade of Luka Dončić to the Lakers, click here.

Chicago Bulls: The clear winners

Chicago has been going nowhere for several seasons now, always chasing that low-end playoff spot, never committing to a full rebuild. That's how you end up a treadmill team, not making any progress whatsoever towards contention.

So what did the Bulls finally get right here? Five things: