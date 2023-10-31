Who are you?

I’m a guy who just asked ChatGPT to write a Wikipedia page to help you get to know me.

The intro:

Royce Webb is an American editor, writer, and sports journalist, best known for his influential tenure at ESPN. Specializing in NBA coverage, Webb has been a trailblazer and played a pivotal role in mainstreaming data analytics in sports journalism. His notable collaborations include work with a range of distinguished writers such as Zach Lowe, Kevin Pelton, J.A. Adande, Marc Stein, Tom Haberstroh, and John Hollinger.

What subscribers get at 🏀5x5

My official offer is at least 2-3 original pieces a week, but that doesn’t quite capture it.

My perspective on the NBA and life is unique because of my winding path from hoops junkie to sports columnist to PhD candidate to ESPN NBA editor.

I love the NBA (most of the time), but I also love to analyze how people talk about basketball, think about it, and connect with it.

One big thing I’ll do here is try to tell you everything my 5+ decades on Earth have taught me — and especially the two decades that I spent at ESPN, chiefly as NBA editor for writers like Hollinger, Pelton and Lowe.

You’ll love this site if you love ESPN.com’s NBA coverage (think HoopIdea, Future Power Rankings, Daily Dime, NBArank, Trade Machine) — because I was an architect of big parts of it.

If you hate ESPN.com’s coverage, you might still like 🏀5x5, because I’ll be applying a new lens — a different lens — to everything. In short, this site will provide commentary and community you will not find anywhere else. That includes insights on the Worldwide Leader, my ex-workplace.

And 🏀5x5 will live up to its name by including a variety of voices and perspectives — from other Substack writers and from intelligent readers like you.