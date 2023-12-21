🏀 5x5 | Royce Webb

Home
Notes
Archive
About
New
Top
Discussion
15 Takes: The NBA's Spectacular Rookie Class
NBA Substack writers on the good, the bad, and the unprecedented
  
Royce Webb
4
Magic Johnson’s Traveling Circus
On a snowy night 30 years ago, an HIV-positive Magic lit up a Midwestern arena
  
Royce Webb
1
14 Quick Takes on the NBA Trade Deadline
Instant analysis from NBA Substack!
  
Royce Webb
Hey OKC, It's Time to Think BIG at the Trade Deadline
Three players the Thunder should make huge bids for ... ranging from "Very Realistic" to "Never Gonna Happen But Fans Can Dream"
  
Jeremias Engelmann
NBA Analytics Is About People, People!
The Porziņģis story, and the rewards of working with a star receptive to basketball numbers
  
Dean Oliver
Is Austin Reaves Good? Or Should the Lakers Trade Him Now?
Is Reaves overrated, or is he the third star L.A. needs to contend again? Let's bring some facts to the situation
  
Dean Oliver

January 2024

The Kings Need a Blockbuster Trade Now ...
... and here is the player they should target to get back into West contention
  
Jacob Sutton
The Knicks, the Trade Deadline, and the NBA Title Chase
Are the Knicks contenders? Should they go for it? Jared Dubin joins to look at all the possible moves for the league's hottest team
  
Royce Webb
 and 
Jared Dubin
Who Will Be the New King of the 5x5?
Zach Lowe predicted Wemby will post the NBA's next 5x5. Here are the top candidates to challenge Hakeem Olajuwon on the all-time 5x5 leaderboard
  
Royce Webb
7
Are the Pistons Playing the Wrong Guys?
Detroit might actually have a bright future ... if it can develop its young talent. Here is how I would project the Pistons' promising backcourt
  
Dean Oliver
Winning More Slowly
The pace here is about to pick up. Let me explain …
  
Royce Webb
5

December 2023

When the NBA Entered 'The Big Time'
Magic Johnson and Larry Bird are only part of the story
  
Royce Webb
2
© 2024 Royce Webb
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great writing