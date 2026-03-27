🏀 5x5 | Royce Webb

🏀 5x5 | Royce Webb

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Armando Yzaguirre's avatar
Armando Yzaguirre
6h

So boozer is better than ppl think

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John Steppling's avatar
John Steppling
6h

And yet..Stirtz is still playing. Peterson is not. I think strength of schedule is pretty fluid. Is Iowa as mediocre as stats had them early? Also .Fleming is gone, scuff...playing what is close to an NBA team last night...got badly pushed around. The numbers don't look on paper THAT bad, but the hogs could play no defense Vs a bigger more mature Arizona team. For me, this is why Stirtz should be higher ...he controlled the game vs Nebraska. Fleming ..like acuff...could not. Illinois size was the most significant factor. And these feel like intangibles. One outlier is Braden smith...only 6 feet even. But Purdue won. Smith keeps winning.

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