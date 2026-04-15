🏀 5x5 | Royce Webb

🏀 5x5 | Royce Webb

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Luke McCartney's avatar
Luke McCartney
2dEdited

How are you thinking about the timeline of the target variable? At first pass, I figure it makes sense to try to predict career peaks or totals of whatever the target is, but from a drafting team’s perspective, the decision-relevant window is probably relatively narrower, right?

Would you consider limiting the target to 3rd or 4th season impact (or something) to reflect the rookie extension decision point that teams have to make? Any drawbacks you’ve come across here?

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AM's avatar
AM
21hEdited

According to my first ever built model. Aday Mara will be the steal of the first round and Cameron Boozer is the best player in this draft. Thanks for this can’t wait to keep playing with it.

The Model uses a Gradient Boosting Regressor trained on 719 NCAA prospects (2010–2025) with 18 features including per-100-possession shooting splits, playmaking, age, height, strength of schedule, and recruit rank percentile. It predicts per-possession NBA impact, then converts that to probabilities across 4 outcome tiers.

Cameron Boozer — +2.15 impact, 23.8% superstar probability

Aday Mara — +1.07, projects as likely starter/all-star ceiling

Allen Graves & Caleb Wilson — solid starter projections

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