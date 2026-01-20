🏀 5x5 | Royce Webb

🏀 5x5 | Royce Webb

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sherman Alexie's avatar
Sherman Alexie
1d

I was surprised by Garnett's third place ranking! Amazing how such an all-time great can still be underrated.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Jim C's avatar
Jim C
1d

No surprise to see Westbrook battling for DFL!

Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Royce Webb · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture