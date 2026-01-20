🏀 5x5 | Royce Webb

🏀 5x5 | Royce Webb

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Steppling's avatar
John Steppling
1d

The old celti cs of bird and company... Danny ainge and Dennis Johnson... Everyone hated playing them. Ignuadila... People sod not want to play him. Hugo gobzale may be the new iguadala

Reply
Share
Mr. Collect's avatar
Mr. Collect
10h

I'm in the works of building a tool that uses stats, data, and sports card prices to find underrated players and their corresponding cards to go up in price and think this article will be extremely useful in creating that. Thank you!

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Royce Webb · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture